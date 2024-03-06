Foley National Archery Competition Draws Record Numbers

Orange Beach firefighter Will Hearn, FireMedic Jordan Flynt, FireMedic Austin Lesinger and Captain Kevin Lanford participated in the March 2 New Orleans Memorial Stairclimb, which honors the fallen heroes of September 11, 2001 as well as local fallen heroes. The local contingent, along with more than 300 other first responders, climbed 84 flights of stairs. It was not an easy task, but they started together and finished together. Never forgetting means never forgetting.