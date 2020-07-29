Foley native Chasity Douyon releases her first book “Be You Beyoutiful: 3 Minute Devotions’’ is specifically for teens

Foley writer Chasity Douyon has just released her first book, “Be You Beyoutiful: 3 Minute Devotions,’’ on Amazon.

A 31 day devotional for teen girls, the book is a reflection of Chasity’s calling as a mentor and her receiving Christ into her heart when she was 16.

A very active member of City Hope Church in her hometown, Chasity wrote the book while pursuing her second MA, this one in Communication Studies & Organizational Leadership from Alabama.

“I have always loved working with teens and felt led of the Lord to write this book with them in mind. I dedicated the book to my niece and several of my friend’s children, as they all inspire and motivate me,’’ Chasity said.

Chasity said she looks forward to hosting book signings when the pandemic crisis passes and life on her beloved Alabama Gulf Coast returns to normalcy.

“I really wanted to do a book signing, but due to COVID, I’m a bit leery of attracting a crowd,’’ she said.

Just Chasity’s close friends and family would fill up most book stores. Her mother, Kattie Douyon, is a minister at Joy Tabernacle church in Foley. She met Chasity’s father, Chester Mathis, when Chester worked as a certified diesel mechanic in Foley. Unfortunately, her dad was killed when Chasity was 13 years old.

Chasity’s brother, Fisher Douyon, owns a painting business, Painting with Fisher, and lives in Foley with his wife, Jessica, and daughter, Jaycee. Chasity also has aunts, an uncle, and lots of cousins living in Foley. One if those cousins, Rashun Faust, has published several books.

“I reached out to him for information when I started writing my book,’’ Chasity said. “The process of writing the book took about a month and a half. The publishing process took an additional month. I was working on my summer term of classes at UA while I wrote the book.’’

Chasity’s other hobbies and interests include Lions International, photography, sunsets and Alabama football.

A 2010 Foley High grad, she played golf, was a Chamber Junior Ambassador and co-president of Future Business Leaders and in the National English Honor Society at FHS.

In her book, Chasity recognizes that being a teen is more challenging now than ever before. Social media influences often spurred by peer pressure, branded “Influencers’’ everywhere trying to mold teens’ thoughts, acts and responses to life situations.

“What does the Bible say about some of the areas where teens are affected the most?’’ she asks in her book, which is a 31 day journey that will guide teens to reflect on God’s thoughts on how they should live their life.

“I love to call out the potential in the next generation,’’ she said.

The book is available at Amazon.com