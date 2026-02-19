Foley one of five cities in Alabama to earn national budget award

Foley is one of five cities in Alabama to receive multiple national awards for financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Assn. The Foley Finance Dept. received the Distinguished Budget Award for the 7th year in a row and has earned the award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 12th consecutive year. The city has also received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Report six times.

The GFOA has presented all three awards to Foley in the same year, a distinction referred to as the triple crown, for six years.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said Foley is one of the few cities in the state to achieve the designation.

“Of the 466 cities in Alabama, only five have received this significant triple crown award,” Hellmich said. “Foley is one of them and that’s really, really special for our city. It’s an incredible amount of work and time that they have to put in to do this. All cities have to do an audit, but all cities don’t achieve this level of transparency and that’s what’s so important about it.”

He said informing the public is a key goal for Foley.

“I think that’s a really important aspect in this day and time with the citizens asking the council about it and everybody talking about government transparency,” Hellmich said. “I don’t know how much more transparent you can be.”

“The budget process in general is not something we can do alone. You have to have buy-in from your elected officials and the administration and leadership and you need the support from the directors. You have to have cooperation from the bottom up,” said Miranda Bell, Foley finance director