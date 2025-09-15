Foley plans extensive improvements for Miflin Rd.

Work on turn lanes, curbs and other additions on Miflin Road is planned to improve traffic flow along the busy commercial corridor. The project will include removing the asphalt median lane from Hwy. 59 to Juniper St.

The road will have a grass median, lighting and concrete curbing on the center of the street. The project would remove the median turn lane to improve the congestion and reduce the potential for accidents. The road will have a mid-block u-turn location within 1,000 feet of Hwy. 59 to allow vehicles to cross the street.

The project is expected to take three to four months and be completed by Memorial Day of 2027. The street will remain open during construction.