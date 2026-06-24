Foley Plants 250 Trees For America’s Anniversary

In commemoration of America’s 250th birthday, Foley has reached its 2026 goal of planting 250 trees around the city. In addition, more than 250 flags have been placed around Foley as part of the celebration. Crews are planting trees around Foley on rights of way, municipal sites and other locations.

The America 250 planting project is in addition to Foley’s continuing work to improve the city’s tree canopy. Foley horticulture and public works crews conduct ongoing efforts to plant trees and trim existing trees around the city. Foley also promotes the planting of trees by residents. Each year, the city gives out hundreds of trees during the Arbor Day celebration in February. In 2026, Foley city employees and volunteers distributed more than 700 trees to be planted around the community.

The America 250 planting project work included oaks planted on South Chicago Street as part of improvements around the site of the new Foley Public Library. The library is scheduled to open later this summer. Crews also planted trees at locations such as the Public Works Campus that opened in May on North Poplar Street.

The city is also placing flags, bunting and other patriotic decorations around Foley in preparation for the anniversary on July 4. Residents are also urged to take part in the celebration by putting out their own decorations.

The Foley Railroad Museum is also offering an American Revolution-themed scavenger hunt on Event Train days, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, throughout the summer. Participants can pick up the scavenger hunt at the Model Train Exhibit and search for hidden items located throughout both the Model Train Exhibit and the Foley Railroad Museum. The first 250 guests who successfully complete the scavenger hunt will receive a special commemorative pin.

The museum is also featuring its America 250 Visitor Response Wall. Visitors can leave a special message expressing their thoughts on America’s 250th anniversary. The city is also developing plans for other semiquincentennial celebrations. A Flags of Freedom self-guided tour is planned at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. More information on other 250th anniversary events in Foley will be available as plans develop.