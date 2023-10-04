Foley presents beautification awards to two downtown businesses

The City of Foley recently presented beautification awards to (above) Hollis Furniture on South McKenzie Street and the Foley Hotel building on East Laurel Avenue. The Foley Hotel was built in 1927. Today, the two-story brick building houses several retail businesses and offices at the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and South Alston Street. It is owned by Frances Holk-Jones. The Caboose Club, which operates the model train display at the Foley Depot Museum, recently built a model of the hotel as it looke in the 1930’s to add to the exhibit. The model shows the building as it appeared in the early 1930s. Owner Wayne Hollis of Hollis Furniture said Foley has always maintained a good environment for business in the years that his family has operated the store. “I’ve never had anybody more cooperative from business to city and I certainly appreciate that,” Hollis said.