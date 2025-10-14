Foley pressure washing sidewalks throughout downtown

A Foley city program will be keeping downtown sidewalks cleaner and brighter. Crews have been washing sidewalks along streets in the downtown area of the city in the evening to reduce interference with downtown businesses and pedestrians. The city started the project about three years ago. The project was popular with many downtown merchants, as well as residents and visitors. Current plans call for a yearly schedule to maintain the walkways throughout the city’s historic downtown area.