Foley Public Library Annual Book Sale Feb. 5-7

The Friends of the Foley Library will host their highly anticipated Annual Book Sale benefiting the Foley Public Library on February 5-7,2026 at the Foley Civic Center. This year’s sale is bigger than ever, featuring an expanded selection of gently used items — all priced at a fraction of their original retail value. Shoppers will find a wide variety of materials, including paperbacks, hardbacks, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and other media. Please note that all sales are cash only. The Friends of the Foley Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Foley Public Library through funding for programs, resources, and services that benefit the entire community.

The event kicks off with a Members-Only Preview Sale on Thursday, Feb. 5, from 1 – 4 p.m. Memberships will be available at the door for $10 for individuals and $15 for families, allowing early access to the best selection. The sale opens to the general public on Friday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and continues on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. On Saturday, bargain hunters can take advantage of a popular special — fill a provided bag for just $5. (By Taylor Johns)