Foley Public Library Halloween Extravaganza planned Oct. 23

Foley Public Library has three exciting late October happenings. Lots of events to get you in the mood for Halloween!

• On Sat, Oct 23rd, 4-6 pm, the library will host its annual Halloween Extravaganza, but this year it is a drive-thru event. Maps for the special route can be acquired at the library during regular business hours. Come with your children and let them gather goodies from library staff and sponsors. There will even be a balloon artist on hand to give out twisted balloon animals. This is a free family-friendly event and no reservation is required

• Curt Strutz will be returning with a new and different “Visiting the Beyond” presentation on Fri, Oct 29 @ 1 pm. Reservations are required for this program as well. Call the library or RSVP at the website. Strutz was part of a ghost debunking cable show, Paranormal Generation, in 2009. He has many interesting stories to share and is interested in what you have to share as well. Come prepared for an interactive presentation full of history & ghosts.