Foley Public Library hosts lots of Halloween events

Foley Public Library has three exciting late October happenings. Lots of events to get you in the mood for Halloween!

• On Sat, Oct 23rd, 4-6 pm, the library will host its annual Halloween Extravaganza, but this year it is a drive-thru event. Maps for the special route can be acquired at the library during regular business hours. Come with your children and let them gather goodies from library staff and sponsors. There will even be a balloon artist on hand to give out twisted balloon animals. This is a free family-friendly event and no reservation is required

• Coffee & Donuts With an Author will occur on Wed, Oct 27 @ 10 am. Local author Randolph E. Crew will discuss his books, A Killing Shadow and One-Way Mission, both are based on his time as a military pilot. He is working on a murder mystery novel, The Trick or Treat Corpse, for middle-schoolers or young-at-heart seniors and will briefly discuss his progress. He will end his presentation with a Q&A session.

Crew has led an interesting life serving in the Marine Corps, receiving Naval Aviation wings, flying combat missions in South Vietnam & Laos, serving as a pilot in the Marine Corps Reserves and then having a civilian life that includes being a counselor, a teacher, and a writer. Free coffee & donuts will be served at this program. Reservations should be made by Tues, Oct 26 @ 5 pm by calling 251-943-7665 or by going online to the library’s website, foleylibrary.org.

• Curt Strutz will be returning with a new and different “Visiting the Beyond” presentation on Fri, Oct 29 @ 1 pm. Reservations are required for this program as well. Call the library or RSVP at the website. Strutz was part of a ghost debunking cable show, Paranormal Generation, in 2009. He has many interesting stories to share and is interested in what you have to share as well. Come prepared for an interactive presentation full of history & ghosts.