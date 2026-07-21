Foley Public Library ribbon cutting/grand opening is Aug. 4

The grand opening of the new Foley Community Library will be celebrated with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. Located at 230 East Orange Ave. Be among the first to step inside the beautiful new library and celebrate this exciting new chapter in Foley’s history. Everyone is welcome.

The new 40,000-square-foot center located at 230 East Orange Ave. is about twice the size of the current building. It will include a sensory room, separate children’s and teens’ activity areas and a large multi-purpose room that seats 277. Other facilities planned for the new library include a STEAM-STEM lab and spaces for programs such as special-needs activities.

The building will also feature a second-story porch that overlooks the Perry Wilbourne Antique Rose Trail and the city’s dog park.

After the new library opens, the current building will be renovated to be used for other municipal purposes.