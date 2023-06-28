Foley purchases adjacent property to expand its horse arena

The Foley City Horse Arena is set for expansion and improvements after the purchase of additional property adjacent to the arena. The new property will provide more parking space for equine events, as well as an expansion of city services. The purchase will also provide additional storage space for the city Horticulture Department, with the possibility of extending roads in the future.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the additional parking will make the arena more accessible to visitors and participants who need spaces to place horse trailers and large vehicles. The Jennifer Claire Moore Annual Professional Rodeo, which has been held at the arena since its beginning about 25 years ago, was moved to the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale for 2023 due to a lack of parking space. However, with the improvements in the Foley arena, city officials expect the event to return to its original site next year.

City public works crews will begin clearing the new property and making plans to start gravel roads to improve access to the site. Foley staff members have been looking over trees on the site before any work is done to clear the property. Most of the trees in the area to be cleared appear to be young pine trees, with some live oak trees that may be on the property. Council approved paying the cost of clearing the 5-acre site and street rights of way at an estimated cost of $17,550. The expansion of the Foley City Horse Arena is a welcome development for the city and its residents, providing more space for equine events and city services.