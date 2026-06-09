Foley Receives $3.3 Million SEEDS Grant For New Industrial Park

A state grant presented to Foley will mean more jobs and revenue for the city and Alabama. Greg Blalock with the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama presented Foley with a check for almost $3.33 million. The grant is through the state Site Evaluation Economic Development Strategy, known as SEEDS, program. A 121-acre parcel on the Foley Beach Express will become Baldwin County’s newest industrial development property as a joint project by Foley, Baldwin Alliance and the state.

Foley purchased the property near the southwest corner of the Foley Beach Express and Baldwin Beach Express. The site is on the Foley Beach Express east of the intersection of Hwy. 59. A state committee determined that the property was the best out of 16 potential industrial sites in Alabama. Foley is one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama and the United States. Demand for development-ready industrial sites in the area continues to build, making this investment critical to sustaining growth, attracting new employers and generating quality jobs for the region. Other recent SEEDS funding announcements include sites in Covington County and Colbert County.

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said the project is an investment in the future of the economy and community and the result of a joint effort by Foley, the Baldwin Alliance, Alabama Economic Development, Riviera Utilities, Baldwin EMC and others.

“As our area develops, this will provide opportunities for quality employment for not only our current residents, but upcoming generations,” Hellmich said. “New industries, new businesses will need locations where they can build. With Foley’s growth, our current industrial park is being filled. This is another example of how we are working with the state and county to improve our economy and prepare for the future.”

Lee Lawson, president and chief executive officer of Baldwin Alliance, said new industries are looking for sites such as the property that will be available in Foley.

“This is a major win for Foley and for Baldwin County,” said Lawson. “Having development-ready sites is critical to competing for today’s economic development projects. This SEEDS grant represents a strategic investment in our future, ensuring we have the product in place to attract large-scale, high-impact industries that bring quality, high-paying jobs to our community.”

State Sen. Chris Elliott said the Foley project continues Baldwin County efforts to bring in new industry.

“The foresight shown by Baldwin County Commissions of the past, with its investment in the Mega Site, and the success of the Novelis project demonstrated the criticality of development-ready sites when competing globally,” Elliott said. “The state’s Site Evaluation Economic Development Strategy instituted by the Alabama Legislature encourages that same foresight and investment in concert with local communities to well position innovative cities like Foley for future, long-term growth and a strong, diversified future building on their already impressive economic momentum.”

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair said the investment reflects the state’s commitment to preparing communities for future industrial recruitment opportunities.

“We know that U.S. and global manufacturers are seeking spaces where they’ll find the prepared infrastructure, trained workforce and proximity to transportation thoroughfares they need to be successful,” McNair said. “Foley and Baldwin County leadership should be commended for creating a space that checks all those boxes.”