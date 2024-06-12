Foley receives FEMA grant for first responders’ shelter

The city of Foley has received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will pay 90% of the costs of building a safe room, a shelter for emergency personnel. The $5.58-million facility will be used as a shelter and command post during hurricanes and other emergencies and be constructed on North Poplar Street. )

David Wilson, Foley executive director of public safety, said city officials have been developing plans for the facility, but were awaiting approval and funding from FEMA.

“I’m very pleased to announce that our long-awaited green light for the safe room has been given by FEMA,” Wilson said. “This is a safe or secure facility that first responders can operate from during hurricanes and other emergencies. It’s nearly 10,000 square feet in total size.”

The shelter will house more than 200 people during a hurricane and will be constructed to withstand winds of up to 200 miles an hour. The facility will also be equipped with a 400 kilowatt generator that can run on either natural gas or diesel fuel.

The building will also include kitchen facilities and everything needed to house personnel during an emergency.

The facility will be built on city property on North Poplar Street north of the site where the Public Works campus is under construction and south of East Berry Avenue.

The location is a convenient site for city operations, Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

“It’s very close to City Hall,” Hellmich said. “It also has a lot of main facilities for electrical and gas and water. We looked at about 10 different sites. That one made the most sense.”

The building can also be used as a command post if other city facilities are damaged during a storm or other event.

The facility is expected to cost about $5.58 million. The city’s share of the cost will be 10% of the total. Wilson said the facility can also be used as a training center.