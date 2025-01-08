Foley residents guilty of fraud

Three Foley residents were recently sentenced for their roles in various drug, fraud, and identity theft crimes, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama. According to court documents, Zachary Heaton Thaggard, 32, Randall Lee Cahoon, 45, and Cheryl Ann Morgan, 73, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Beginning in February of 2022, Morgan cashed a counterfeit and forged check stolen from the mail at a check-cashing business in Robertsdale. In January 2023, police recovered counterfeit checks made payable to Thaggard, which Thaggard had left behind in a gas station in Loxley. In October 2023, Cahoon conducted fraudulent check transactions at a credit union in Foley. Thaggard will serve 30 months in prison, Cahoon will serve 75 months in prison, and Morgan was sentenced to time served.