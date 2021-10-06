Foley Rotary Oyster Run Nov. 13 at Orange Blossom Square

The 28th Annual Foley Rotary Club Oyster Run will be held Saturday, November 13 at Orange Blossom Square in downtown Foley. The event consist of a 5k Run/Walk that will begin at 8 a.m. and a One Mile Fun Run that will begin at 9 a.m. The course is flat and fast and is certified by the USATF. Awards will be presented for all age group winners.

Each participant will receive an Oyster Run T-Shirt and other assorted swag. Race after-party will include beer, raw oysters, gumbo and pizza.

Registration information can be found at Runsignup.com or Foleyrotary.org. Race day registration will be from 6:30-7:30 a.m. All race packets can be picked up at registration on the day of the event. For more information, email Foleyoysterrun@gmail.com or call 251-923-9675.

This is the largest fundraiser for the Foley Rotary Club with proceeds going to the Alabama Sherriff’s Boys Ranch, Jennifer Claire-Moore Foundation, Ecumenical Ministries and other local charities.

Race sponsors include Ascend Performance Materials, Bon Secour Fisheries, Wolf Bay Lodge and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, the Foley Police Department, The Foley Interact Club and Mellow Mushroom.