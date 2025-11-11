Foley Rotary Oyster Run slated Nov. 15

The 32nd Annual Foley Rotary Club Oyster Run will be held Saturday, Nov. 15 at Orange Blossom Square in downtown Foley. The event consists of a 5k Run/Walk that will begin at 8 a.m. The fun run follows at 9 a.m. The course is flat and fast and is certified by the USATF. Awards will be presented for all age group winners. After-party will include beer, raw oysters, gumbo and pizza. Register at Runsignup. com or Foleyrotary.org. Race day registration will be from 6:30-7:30 a.m. All race packets can be picked up at registration on the day of the event. The run supports Rotary charities. More info: email oysterrun@foleyrotaryclub.org.