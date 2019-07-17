Foley seeks birth certificates from Holmes Hospital for display

Were you born in the Sibley Holmes Memorial Hospital in Foley or did one of the doctors or nurses from the hospital come to your home and deliver you? If you are one of the “Holmes Babies,” the Hospital Museum would like a copy of your birth certificate. Each person would get a 8 1/2 x 11 inch page in the musuem birth certificate directory. You would be able to include a baby picture or other information on your page. Just drop off a copy of your birth certificates to the Hospital Museum at 111 W Laurel St. in downtown Foley. Contact Museum Director Bill Swanson at bswanson@cityoffoley.org or 608.206.1016 for more info.