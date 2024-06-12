Foley seeks funds to extend Hwy 59, Juniper St. sidewalks

Foley City Council voted to seek ALDOT funding for more than one mile of sidewalk along the west side of Hwy. 59 from Azalea Avenue south to Pride Drive, near Foley High School, a distance of about 1.25 miles.

The council voted to increase Street Department funding to pay for sidewalk repairs along U.S. 98 between Cypress Street and Juniper Street and also approved design and layout changes for sidewalks near Foley High School and Mathis Elementary. The changes will extend the walkways to connect existing sidewalks. The city continues to review connectivity in the city and has included funding for several sidewalk projects in its budget.

“It’s something that we need to do,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “People walk up and down the grassy area there all the time. It will help us with our connectivity because we have a lot of east-west sidewalks, but we don’t have anything north-south there.”