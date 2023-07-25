Foley Sister Cities announces Oktoberfest 5k Run at OWA



Foley Sister Cities Commission will host its inaugural Foley Sisters Cities, 5K Octoberfest Run at OWA on Saturday, October 7. Proudly sponsored by Ascend Performance Materials, Riviera Utilities, Riverview Turf, and WAS Design, this 5K race will begin on OWA’s Island at 8:00 am followed by a 1-mile fun run. We want to encourage runners to come dressed in your German Oktoberfest costumes (dreidels and lederhosen)! Awards given for the best customs.

Participants will receive an official event t-shirt and access to real time results. Medals will be available for the top three finishers in various age groups and top three overall. Discounts are available for early registration. Interested participants can register online at https://bit.ly/Oktoberfest5KFoley. Prices will increase after October 1. Stay after the race for fellowship, music, beer, pretzels, and bratwurst!

Join us in supporting our sister cities initiatives, including raising funds for student travel by becoming an event sponsor. Contact foleysistercities@gmail.com for more information.