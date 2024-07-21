Foley Sister Cities delegates return from Hennef Germany

Foley High School student delegates and teacher chaperones attended a recent Foley City Council meeting to thank the city for its support following the first student delegate exchange with the city’s sister city, Hennef, Germany. The Foley Sister Cities Board of Commissioners reported that the exchange was very successful.

Copper Watkins, one of the student representatives, gave a presentation about their experiences staying with host families while visiting schools, the cities of Cologne and Bonn, and the surrounding castles, cathedrals, chocolate factories and bakeries. While in Hennef, the group met with Mayor Dahm and spent three days in Munich touring that city, the Dachau concentration camp, and Neuschwanstein Castle. The students and chaperones report that there was a unbelievable warm reception from the Hennef families and citizens. Many stated they have built relationships for a lifetime.

Kylee Raulerson, chaperon, said she was overwhelmed by the hospitality of the Hennef hosts.

“The heart of this program is building relations. I feel confident in saying we did more than that. We built families,” added teacher Michael Roy.

“We could not do it without you. Travel opens your mind to other cultures and enables you to paint the palette of your life in more colors,” said Linda B. Spangrud, Sister Scities Executive Director.

Other Sister Cities initiatives include the pen pal program where students in fifth grade in Foley and Hennef exchange letters and an International Intergenerational cookbook that will include recipes in both German and English. These cookbooks will be available for purchase.

Other culture, art, sports and tourism initiatives are also in the works, including the Foley Sisters Cities, 5K Octoberfest Run on Saturday, October 5 at OWA starting at 9 a.m. This fundraiser will assist in raising funds for Sister Cities’ initiatives. Sign up for the run online. A unique feature of this run is that there is a costume contest. Come dressed in your German Oktoberfest costume (dreidels and lederhosen). Beer and pretzels will be available at the post race party. For sponsor info, visit foley sisterscities.com or email foleysistercities@gmail.com or call 815-978-5976.

The Foley Sister Cities Commission exists to promote long-term, global, people-to-people relationships through the development of international leadership, friendship, and understanding. It seeks to facilitate valuable partnerships and citizen diplomacy with cultural, educational, and commercial entities.

Pictured: Foley High School Sister Cities delegates in front of the Marienplatz in Munich.