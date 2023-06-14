Foley Sister Cities Delegates Return from Hennef, Germany

The cities of Foley and Hennef, Germany, are working together in a Sister Cities Partnership, according to the Foley’s Sister Cities Commission. The Foley Sister Cities Delegation returns from their first trip to Hennef, Germany with high spirits and good feelings about their recent trip to investigate a Sister Cities Partnership. Foley delegates were received with warm greetings and special activities from their new friends in Hennef. This is the first people exchange as Foley begins to develop this sister cities partnership. Hennef will send its first delegation to Foley in October 2023. The first student exchange will occur at the end of May 2024 when Foley High School students visit Hennef. The following October 2024, Hennef students will visit Foley. The Foley delegates were treated to many wonderful events, including a special reception held at Hennef’s new City Hall. Mayor Mario Dahm of Hennef welcomed its citizens and Foley guests addressing the issues that must be considered when developing this partnership, one of the greatest concerns being the great distance. He talked more about what these types of “town-twinnings” (sister cities partnerships) mean as Hennef already has three European town partnerships. He concluded with these words: “Friendly contacts between people and countries is always a guarantee for peace. That was and is the point of town friendships, which were and are an essential motor for peace in Europe. Even at the beginning of long-lasting, actual town-twinnings within Europe the focus was on common ground because we had painfully learned that looking only at differences leads to conflicts!”

Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich’s opening comments were so warm and sincere that it immediately captured everyone’s attention and had them tuned in. Mayor Hellmich mentioned that Hennef’s Declaration is very similar to Foley’s mission. He went on to explain that cultural student experiences and exchanges were his number one priority for this partnership. Mayor Hellmich also explained that he had deep roots in German ancestry himself. In addition to thanking Hennef for the invitation to visit and stating he looks forward to Hennef’s upcoming visit to Foley. Linda B. Spangrud, the executive director of Foley’s Sister Cities’ Partnership and said she was very thrilled with the results and was honored to do a “Kinder Hour” turtle talk at the Hennef’s Public Library while visiting. She talked about her children’s books the “Turtle People Series” which describes the Alabama sea turtle preservation program. Her cousin, Gabi Heinz, served as an interpreter.

Foley Sister Cities Commission will host its inaugural Foley Sisters Cities, 5K Octoberfest Run on Saturday, October 7 at OWA starting at 8 a.m. This fundraiser will assist in raising funds for the student trips and other sister cities’ initiatives. If you wish, come dressed in your German Oktoberfest customs (dreidels and lederhose). Beer and pretzels will be available. More information will be available soon. Contact Linda B. Spangrud at Lindabspangrud@gmail.com or 815-978-5976 for more Sister Cities info.