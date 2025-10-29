Foley Sister Cities double numbers for Oktoberfest Run

Foley Sister Cities Commission doubled the number of participants for its recent 3rd annual Oktoberfest 5K and Fun Run at OWA. The number of runners more than doubled from last year. from 119-247, and participants came dressed in creative German Oktoberfest attire (dreidels and lederhosen). Prizes were given for the best costumes. Bratwursts, sauerkraut, bier, and pretzels were enjoyed by all.

Proceeds will help assist Foley High School students and teachers with the cost of travel to sister city Hennef, Germany this summer. During Marid Gras week 2026, teachers and students from Hennef will stay in the homes of Foley host families.

For race results and a photo gallery check out Foley Sister Cities Facebook

Foley Sister Cities has published an international, intergenerational cookbook. High school students and senior citizens worked together from both countries to gather 80 recipes. The recipes are in both English and German. This makes a wonderful birthday or holiday gift. Recipe books are available at Dorthy June Book Sellers and The Book Exchange in Foley, Amazing Finds in Summerdale and Forgotten Finds in Elberta, or contact Foley Sister Cities at FoleySisterCities@gmail.com.

Upcoming Foley Sister City events: Foley Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5 at Heritage Park; Foley Christmas Parade on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.; “A Toast” to Foley Sister a Magical Holiday Wine Affair and Silent Auction at C’est Le Vin Wine Bar in OWA on Dec. 6 at noon. More info: foleysistercities.com or foleysistercities@gmail.com.