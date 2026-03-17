Foley Sister Cities hosts German students & teachers

Foley Sister Cities hosted 15 students and three teachers from Hennef, Germany, as part of their Sister Cities Partnership. Foley Sister Cities Executive Director. Linda B. Spangrud and students (Lily Ingram and Cole Reid) gave an account of the student exchange at Foley City Council meeting on March 2.

The guests from Germany spent 12 days in Foley living with host families and touring the region.

Foley students and teachers will be visiting their host families and touring Hennef, Germany in June, 2026. FSC has only been in existence since 2022 and has had many successful fundraisers and projects.

Foley Sister Cities and presenting title sponsor Riviera Utilities unveiled more information about their newest adventure, the Oktoberfest Golf Jamboree, October 23, 2026. The Little German Band from Huntsville will be performing. There will also be a stein holding contests, and bring your polka dancing shoes. More info: foleysistercities@gmail,com or visit foleysistercities.com

The Foley Sister Cities Commission exists to promote cultural, educational, and commercial relationships through international leadership, friendship and understanding. Ultimately “Building Peace Through People”.

The visitors from Germany were welcomed by Mayor Ralph Hellmich at a breakfast reception at Foley High School. They spent two days shadowing their Foley host students. They toured New Orleans and experienced beignets at Café du Monde, toured Jackson Square and the French Market. They held baby alligators at Alligator Alley, toured Fort Morgan, and learned about oyster farming at the Admiral Shellfish Company. They visited the USS Alabama, viewed the visiting Budweiser Clydesdales Horses, explored Mobile downtown, and attended a gallery viewing of a Mobile Night Mardi Gras Parade, compliments of Hargrove Engineers & Constructors.

They took a hay wagon ride touring the bog, viewed the ASA Hoyt/Easton Pro/Am Archery participants practice rounds, and enjoyed a farewell luncheon at Graham Creek.

Hennef, Germany is 29 miles outside of Cologne, Germany. Cologne is the Carnival (Mardi Gras) center of Germany and Hennef follows right behind. So, Carnival is not new to our German guests, but they experienced the major differences. One thing is we throw moon pies, beads, stuffed animals and toys in our parades and they throw sweets