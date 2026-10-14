Foley Sister Cities Oktoberfest Oct. 23 at GlenLakes

On Friday, Oct. 23, the Foley Sister Cities Commission will host the inaugural Foley Sister Cities Oktoberfest at GlenLakes Golf Club from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include authentic German food, beverages, and a live seven-piece German band. Proceeds directly support Foley Sister Cities projects and ongoing exchange programs.

Founding Foley Sister Cities Commission members Jada Duffy, assistant principal at Foley High School, and Michael Roy, associate director of Foley Elementary Schools’ Bands, will be honored.

The fest is a celebration of Sister Cities International’s 70th anniversary. Other events include a city proclamation, and a month-long library exhibit to highlight Foley’s partnership with Hennef, Germany, and the lasting community connections built between them.

Over the past four years, Foley has hosted three Oktoberfest 5K Runs, launched the Oktoberfest Golf Jamboree, organized four student exchanges, an adult exchange, and published an international intergenerational cookbook. Looking ahead, future initiatives include arts and cultural programs, and adult global leadership exchanges.

The Foley Sister Cities Commission exists to promote cultural, educational, and commercial relationships through international leadership, friendship and understanding citizen diplomacy. For more info, visit foleysistercities.com or contact Executive Director Linda B. Spangrud at foleysistercities@gmail.com.

Pictured: (Top) Andy Doth and Janice Zarro; (bottom) Michael Roy, Jada Duffy with Linda Spangrud and Jo Hellmich.