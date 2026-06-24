Foley Sister Cities places Foley students with host German families

The Foley Sister Cities program sent its second group of Foley High School student and teacher delegates to their partner city of Hennef, Germany to stay with host families while visiting the cities of Cologne and Bonn, Germany, and Efteling and Maastricht, Netherlands. The group experienced the culture of the area by attending school, enjoying family time with their hosts, and visiting the surrounding area castles, cathedrals, Lindt Chocolate Factory and Museum, Efteling Amusement Park, and the Haribo Gummy Bear Store. They also visited the Drei-Lander-Eck, a place where Belgium, Netherlands and Germany connect.

“This program offers students and teachers alike the opportunity to truly connect with people from other parts of the world and see how similar we are. The personal connection I witnessed with the American and German students and teachers was very real,’’ said chaperone Jimmy O’Cain. “This program gives each participant the opportunity to see how others live and create friendships that will last a lifetime.”

“While the groups were entirely different, the outcomes remained the same. Each journey was more than just a trip abroad. It was a catalyst for confidence, independence, and personal growth that will stay with these students for the rest of their lives,’’ added Michael

Student delegate Cole Reid said seeing the Cologne Cathedral and visiting the Drachenfelsbahn Castle and the group hike were his trip highlights.

“It was so interesting and amazing to see all the differences between lives in Germany and America. The main thing that was surprising to me was that Germany uses major public transportation pretty much everywhere! There’s always a bus or a train you can catch to go anywhere in Germany, and I just thought it was so convenient, and you didn’t have to spend much money either. Another thing I really liked over there was that things were decently priced, and I loved how the tax was already included in the pricing. You paid no more than what the price said. I also adored all the beautiful scenery everywhere. There were so many castles and pretty landscapes to look at everywhere you looked,” said McKenzie Beavers.

McKenzie Beavers’ mother, Amber, says, “The exchange was amazing. They made such great friends. I could see it was tough when they had to say goodbye to their new German friends.”

All delegates agreed that there was an unbelievable warm reception from the Hennef families and citizens. Many stated they have built relationships for a lifetime. Students described this trip as a life-changing experience, and they have gained a lifetime of connections.

Foley Sisters Cities will host the Oktoberfest Golf Jamboree on Friday, Oct. 23 at GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley. The golf tournament will conclude with a full-blown Oktoberfest, including food, beverages, and a seven-piece German band playing from 5-9 p.m. More info: foleysistercities.com or email foleysistercities@gmail.com.