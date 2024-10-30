Foley Sister Cities program hosts students, teachers from Hennef

During the week of the recent Foley Sister Cities 5K Octoberfest Run at OWA, an event that included participation from teachers and students from Hennef, Germany who stayed in the homes of Foley host families, the Foley Sister Cities Commission reiterated its commitment promoting cultural, educational, and commercial relationships between the two cities.

The German students had four requests before they came and acomplished all of them. The students went on a dolphin cruise, saw alligators at Alligator Alley, attended a Foley High football game, and participated in (pictured) Share the Beach turtle training.

In addition, they visited Foley Elementary School, Foley Railroad Museum, the Naval Aviation Museum, the Mobile Carnival Museum, and the USS Alabama Battleship. Deep friendships have developed between the two cities’ residents over the last year.

“This exchange was an amazing experience,’’ said Foley High student Drake Zarro. “It was so fun to meet new people and explore places I have never been to. This exchange has left me with a bunch of lifelong friends who I still talk to even after the trip. It has shown me how other people in different countries do things differently.”

“This program was like opening our home to a whole new world,’’ added Drake’s mother, Janice Zarro. “Not only did we gain knowledge about other cultures, but we gained a new family member along the way.”

Last summer, Foley sent high school students and teacher/chaperons to stay in the homes of Hennef residents.

“This is exactly what we hoped this program would do: Promote long-term, global people-to-people relationships,” said Linda B. Spangrud, the program’s executive director.

The next big project for Foley Sister Cities is an international, intergenerational cookbook. The recipes are gathered, translated and now being formated for publication and printing. The book will be available for public purchase.

The Foley Sister Cities Commission is, indeed, “Building Peace Through People”. For more info, visit foleysistercities.com, email foleysistercities@ gmail.com or call 815-978-5976