Foley starts roadwork on East Verbena Ave.

Work on improvements on East Verbena Avenue will begin soon, but businesses along the road will remain open and parking will be available.

The project is planned to improve lighting, parking and drainage as well as work on the roadway.

The East Verbena Improvement Project includes reshaping existing parking stalls and making improvements to the concrete, landscaping and right of way near the eastern side of Alabama 59. Decorative lighting will also be added.

The project will also improve drainage in the area.

Businesses near the avenue where work is planned include Portobello’s restaurant, the Foley Fish Market and Taco Fiesta Street Tacos. Parking areas near the site will also be available during construction.