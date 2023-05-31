Foley takes steps to enhance its tributes to veterans

The Foley City Council approved the purchase of a new 40-foot flagpole at the site at Max Griffin Park. The pole now at the site is 20 feet high. The new pole, installation and lighting is expected to cost about $18,000. The city also plans to move two cannons now in front of the former National Guard armory building to the park. The two 76-millimeter anti-tank guns will be placed next to the monument on South Alston Street.

Foley acquired the former armory building, located behind City Hall, in an exchange of property with the Alabama National Guard. The city donated property for a new armory now open east of the Foley Beach Express and received the building that had served as the local National Guard facility since 1969. The 20-foot pole now at the Veterans Memorial will be donated to the Foley Masonic Lodge. Foley is also working on improvements near another memorial to veterans at Heritage Park. The city is adding new plaques near the World War II Memorial near the intersection of North McKenzie Street and East Violet Avenue.