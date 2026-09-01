Foley thanks Blankenship for his environmental stewardship

The city of Foley recognized state Commissioner of Conservation and Natural Resources Chris Blankenship for his work improving the environment and preserving and promoting the natural resources in the region. Blankenship was appointed commissioner by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2017.

The Foley City Council presented a proclamation and keys to the city to the commissioner in recognition of his service.

The University of South Alabama recently established the Blankenship Scholarship Program in the Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences to honor Blankenship’s legacy.

The Foley City Council also voted to donate $10,000 to the scholarship to promote conservation education for future generations.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said that in his six years as mayor, only seven keys to the city have been presented. He said that while Blankenship began his career in the Mobile Bay area, he has worked to improve conservation and state parks throughout the state.

“This proclamation talks about South Alabama, but your impact has been on the entire state of Alabama,” Hellmich said.

“During my 40 years of knowing various commissioners, I don’t know of another commissioner who has had such an impact on our state parks and that’s not counting the partnerships with the cities and other things that you have accomplished.”

Hellmich said Blankenship strengthened partnerships among local governments, state and federal agencies, universities and conservation organizations. His work advanced projects to protect Alabama’s natural resources.

Blankenship said he has enjoyed working with Foley to improve environmental facilities such as the city’s Graham Creek Nature Preserve.