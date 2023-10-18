Foley to add garbage collection route and two new trucks

The city of Foley approved a fifth garbage collection route and the purchase of two new trucks at a combined cost of almost $728,000 to expand services to meet the demands of the growing community population.

“We’re growing and we’re going to add a fifth route, four days a week. We need the truck. We’ve got the driver. Then we’re going to add a fourth front-load truck. My guys are working 12 or 14 hours a day. They’re getting burned out. We’re going to have to add another route,” said Darrell Russell, Foley’s public works director,

The council voted to buy a Peterbilt FEL truck with a capacity of 40 cubic yards at a cost of $352,877. The delivery date for the vehicle is 180 to 240 days. The council also approved the purchase of a 31-cubic yard Peterbilt ASL truck for $375,069. The delivery date for that truck is 270 to 330 days. The Foley Sanitation Department provides regularly scheduled curbside pickup of household garbage, recyclable materials, yard debris and bulk items.