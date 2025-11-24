Foley to add more Hwy. 59 sidewalks

The Foley City Council voted to extend sidewalks on Hwy. 59 from East Orchid Ave. north to East Section Ave. Council had already approved $1 million for sidewalk projects in Foley during the current fiscal year. Work is ongoing to extend sidewalks on North Cedar St. north to West Peachtree Ave..

City officials are also working with property owners in the Mills Community in west Foley to acquire property for rights of way to build sidewalks in that area.

“Ongoing and upcoming projects will fill gaps, link important destinations, and strengthen the pedestrian network so the city is safer, easier to get around and more livable for residents and visitors,” said Mayor Ralph Helmich.