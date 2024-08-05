Foley to add nine pickleball, 10 sand volleyball courts

Foley is moving forward with plans to open at least nine public pickleball courts and 10 sand volleyball courts north of the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market by the end of 2024. Work is now underway on the road leading to the site. The road will connect Stabler Lane with the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market. Initial costs on the project could allow the city to expand the number of pickleball courts from nine to 12. Council also approved a plan to build 10 sand volleyball courts near the pickleball site.