Foley to install solar lighting at Pecan & Fern intersection

With no electrical lines at the site, Foley will use a solar powered lighting system to illuminate the new intersection at North Pecan St. and West Fern Ave. The intersection opened in November 2023 when North Pecan was extended to West Fern. The site does not have electrical service and the city has not been able to place a street light at the intersection.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said drivers sometimes have difficulty seeing the intersection in the dark.

“We’ve even put up signs in front of the road saying you have to go this way. But this might help a little bit by lighting the intersection,” Hellmich said.

He said the lights can be used in other locations when power is extended to the intersection. The expense of extending power lines to the site is more than the cost of the solar lights.

“We’re going to try these and see how they work,” he said. “At some point when power is to that point, you can always swap them out and move it somewhere else.”