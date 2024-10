Foley United Methodist Indoor Arts & Crafts Show Nov. 16

The Foley United Methodist Church Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. All booths are indoors and the event includes a silent auction, food trucks and a bake sale. Meet and support local vendors and find lots of original holiday gifts. The church is located at 915 N. Pine Street in Foley. Email office@foleyumc.org for more info.