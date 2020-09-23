Foley Update: City resumes regular garbage pickup schedule

Garbage – The new garbage schedule of pickup by city quadrant has started in Foley. Recycling is suspended until the city vendor comes back online. Please don’t burn garbage. Please don’t use blue recycle cans. The crews will get to all green cans they can reach with the big trucks. In some places the debris is hindering pickup. Foley’s sanitation crews worked from dawn until dusk and picked up a total of 233.65 tons of garbage in three days.

Debris Pickup – Debris pickup has started, but it will take several weeks. A Tree City for over 40 years, Foley has been awarded a grant of live trees from the Arbor Day Foundation. This is a beginning to replace the many beautiful trees that were lost in the storm.

Food – MRS’s, water and ice are available at Foley POD. Many Foley restaurants, including all the bistros at Downtown OWA, are open.

Power – Riviera Utilities restored power to roughly 31,500 meters as of Sept. 21. They still have 19,000 to go. Currently, there are approximately 400 linemen and vegetation management personnel assisting in the restoration efforts. Baldwin EMC had restored power to approximately 56,000 meters as of Sept. 21, more than 70% of their system. Around 21,870 meters remain without power.

Traffic Signals – Remember to treat intersections with non-working traffic signals as four-way stops.