Foley will add restrooms at Farmer’s Market & multi-field complex

McColllough Architects will design state-of-the-art kitchen at market

Foley plans to add a new kitchen and additional restrooms as part of improvements at the Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market and the city’s Sports Tourism facilities. Council also approved proposals for the design of a new commercial kitchen at the market. Expansion plans also include lifestyle enhancements at both.

Improvements at the farmer’s market will include a walking path, a scenic detention pond and new fountain that will serve as a landmark for the property.

David Thompson, executive director for leisure services, said combining the restroom and concession projects is expected to cut costs for the needed additions.

“The bid for the restroom facility for the CAFFM will be combined with one for the Sports Tourism Fields so we can reduce some overhead and make it more attractive for bidders,” Thompson said. This is essentially for two restroom buildings. The other facility will be on the city soccer fields near Juniper Street.

Thompson said the sports complex restrooms will replace temporary facilities that are no longer adequate for the site.

The CAFFM restroom will be built between the pickleball courts and the beach volleyball court. The other facility will be on the city soccer fields near Juniper Street.

Thompson said the sports complex restrooms will replace temporary facilities that are no longer adequate for the site.

The state of the art commercial kitchen will serve as an incubator for local food entrepreneurs, providing them with the professional infrastructure needed to scale their businesses and meet growing demand.

“We view this kitchen as a vital resource for our community,” Thompson said. “It will not only assist the market’s daily operations but also serve as a ‘jump start’ for local culinary businesses looking to expand.”