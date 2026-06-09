Foley will add sidewalk markers to designate downtown boundaries

With Foley’s downtown Arts and Entertainment District well established, new markers will be designating the boundaries of the downtown area. The permanent markers will replace stencil signs painted on the sidewalks when the district was established.

Foley Main Street, the city’s downtown improvement association, developed the district to promote businesses in the Foley’s historic section, and the new markers will be a more distinct emblem for the district with blue and yellow colors that will stand out on the sidewalks.

Customers of participating restaurants and bars in the district are allowed to take drinks outside the businesses. The entertainment district was created to bring more business and activity to downtown, enhancing community engagement and cultural activities.