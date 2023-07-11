Foley will be repairing irrigation lines downtown

City of Foley work crews will be spend several nights along Alabama 59 and U.S. 98 over several evenings starting July 13, to repair irrigation lines for flowers and plants along Alabama 59 and U.S. 98.

The work will start around 6 p.m. and continue each evening for two or three days. Crews will dig up and repair lines at five locations on McKenzie Street and Laurel Avenue. Work should not interrupt traffic on the highways, but crews will be digging on rights of way and in parking spaces next to the road.