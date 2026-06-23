Foley will build a fire station in the north end

With the property acquired, Foley is starting plans to build the city’s fourth fire station to extend protection to the northern side of the city. Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said the property parcel on East Fern Ave. has been donated to the city and the parcel has been recorded. The project will help Foley continue to provide needed services as the city develops.

Current plans call for Foley to design the station this year and begin construction next year. The five-acre parcel will provide access to both Hwy. 59 and the Foley Beach Express, and part of the property to be used for the fire station, while Riviera Utilities may use the remaining portion for a well and water storage facility.

“Our next step would be to solicit architectural engineering firms to put together some design ideas for us,” Darby said. “We’ve already put a RFP together and got some ideas about just general scope, and think there’s going to be quite a bit of interest.”

“This station will also allow our first responders quick access to two of our major highways,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said