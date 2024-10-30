Foley will build connector park in annexed Mills community

Plans are moving forward to develop a city park in the Mills community and to link the area to Foley’s network of walkways. Foley officials have been working on plans for the park since Mills residents voted to be annexed into the city in 2023.

“We bought the property for the new park,” Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “We have cleared the property. The design of the park is under progress. We’ve had community meetings out there so they could provide input.”

Hellmich said the city is also working to build new sidewalks in Mills. The sidewalks are part of a citywide plan to extend walkways around Foley. Walkways in Mills would extend pedestrian access along Fern Avenue to the sidewalk system now under construction on Cedar Street. The sidewalks will also link Peachtree Avenue and then go east to Juniper Street and then south. The city has also been awarded a state Transportation grant of $800,000 to extend sidewalks on Alabama 59.