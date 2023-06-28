Foley will create a medical overlay district near SBRMC

Foley officials are studying the creation of an overlay district in the area of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center as a way to encourage the expansion of medical services to meet the needs of a growing population while protecting surrounding neighborhoods. The hospital is currently undergoing a $200-million expansion that will increase the facility’s capacity to 142 beds.

The hospital, which opened at the site in 1958, is located near residential areas and a medical overlay district could offer a buffer to the expansion of medical offices into neighborhoods. The creation of the district would not change any existing zoning in the city.

Wayne Dyess, the city’s executive director of planning and infrastructure, said the the process is still in the planning stages and city officials have met with developers and members of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance to discuss the proposal.

“We’re working with the EDA, looking for ways to incentivize additional and more diverse health-care resources here as we’ve got a growing population,” Dyess said. “Our vision for the medical overlay district is predominantly uses such as hospital support, clinics, therapy facilities, and other directly related health care facilities; but to also include ancillary medical uses such as residential care facilities, and assisted living facilities,” Dyess said. “In the medical overlay concept the hospital essentially acts as the “anchor” similar to big box retail serving as the economic engine for surrounding smaller businesses. We were looking for ways to encourage a conglomeration of medical uses near the hospital, to get the synergies between the new hospital and potential growth and the need for medical care.’’