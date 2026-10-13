Foley Witches Ride & Party at Heritage Park on Oct. 24

The Foley Witches will ride again through Downtown Foley on Saturday, Oct. 24. The ride will begin at 5 p.m. and will end with an after-party at Heritage Park. Riders must be over 21 and female. All proceeds benefit community betterment organizations. Ticket includes race entry, t-shirt, and entry into the after-party w. music, food trucks, and lots of cackling. Cost is $40 for the ride, and $20 to enter (men are welcome) the after party, which is a BYOB event. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com or call 251-968-1420.