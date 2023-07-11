Foley women’s murder conviction is upheld

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the murder conviction of a Foley woman accused of killing her huband with a gun in July of 2019. Linda Doyle, 69, said she killed her husband, James Doyle, 71 at the time of his death, in self defense after years of sexual abuse.

Linda Doyle was treated for stab wounds after officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 10 p.m. on July 30, 2019 in the River Trace subdivision of Foley. She was sentenced to 99 years in prison after prosecutors presented evidence that her stab wounds were self inflicted and she had tried to hire a hitman to kill her husband, according to a press release from Attorney General Steve Marshall denying the appeal.