Foley’s Baggett Receives SB Awesome Award

Foley Public Works employee Aaron Baggett received the SB Awesome award from the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce in recognition of his exceptional customer service by shining a spotlight on employees who exemplify dedication, compassion and positivity in their roles. These individuals not only elevate their workplace but also leave a lasting impact on the community.

Tyler Higginbotham of RJ Seamless Gutters, the chamber’s presenting sponsor, said he watched Baggett go beyond his job requirements while collecting limbs and yard waste to do his work as well as possible. “He got out a rake and raked up the extra stuff that was there, the extra little leaves,” Higginbotham told Baggett. “You did that. You didn’t have to do that. You could have just used a grappler to pick it up and put it in. You guys are all doing it. Right now they’re cutting limbs, picking them up. Y’all are doing a great job, the entire force.”