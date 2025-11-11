Foley’s Cat Alley will soon have a gateway

A new gateway to Foley’s downtown arts alley will greet visitors on North Alston St. under plans approved by the City Council.

The new entrance to Cat Alley from North Alston St. as part of the second phase of the project to improve the downtown walkway.

The alley is located near the former offices of the Gulf Telephone Company. Owner John Snook and employees often fed the cats that lived near the alley, inspiring the name. Several murals now on the site include images of cats hidden in the artwork, some of which was designed by local students.

Cat Alley extends from West Laurel to West Jessamine Aves. between North McKenzie and North Alston. Earlier work included lighting, landscaping, public seating and fencing.