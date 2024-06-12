Foley’s Collins Aerospace on top employer list

Collins Aerospace in Foley has been recognized as the 42nd largest Alabama manufacturers in 2024. The company, which specializes in aircraft nacellemanufacturing and maintenance, employs 1,100 workers, placing it prominently on the list. This recognition underscores the significant role Collins Aerospace plays in the local economy and the broader aerospace industry in Alabama. The company’s contributions are vital to both the local community and the state’s manufacturing sector.

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama with 4,900 employees and Mercedes-Benz US with 4,500 employes were the top two manufacturers on the list. Austal USA with 3,200 employees was the top listed South Alabama company with 3,200 employees. Airbus USA with 2,220 employees was no. 14. Engine electrical equipment manufacturer GcEos Buyer of Daphne was ranked no. 36 with 1,189 employees and is the largest manufacturer in Baldwin County. More info: businessalabama.com.

