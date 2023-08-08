Foley’s downtown alleys potential pedestrian walkways

Attainable housing, improved public places, connectivity between neighborhoods

Attainable housing, improved public places and connectivity between areas of the city are some ways to prepare Foley for the future, a new report says. Design Alabama has completed a study examining Foley’s needs and ways to meet upcoming challenges, Gina Cliffod, executive director of Design Alabama, said. Foley was one of the Alabama cities selected for the group’s Design Place program.

“Design Place is a process where we bring in a team of designers focused on your community and some of the needs that we saw in terms of planning and design that we saw as a team and also that we got from community feedback during a couple of community come and go events when we were here in February,” Clifford said. “This is not just ideas from our team. These are community ideas, envisioning ideas from the community as a whole. This is what we heard.”

Ben Wiesman, an owner of Place Associate and a Design Alabama board member, said the study looks at how some areas of the city could be developed in the future. The report also looks at improving connections between areas of Foley for pedestrians and vehicles.

“One of the biggest things that came out of here was connectivity – walking, pedestrian and biking,” Wiesman said. “You have some great parks, great places to go, but you have to drive to get there and then experience them.”

He said downtown Foley has a network of alleys that could be useful for improving pedestrian access.

“How could we still accommodate the car, but also people? We want people traversing the alley,” he said. “How do we make that feel comfortable for an individual to cross that street? How do we get the sidewalk network to bump out the landscaping to begin to reinforce the pedestrian environment first with the car still having accessibility.’’