Foley’s first black Council member, Lugenia Hall, dies

Lugenia Hall, Foley’s first Black city council member, passed away on June 10. Elected in 1989, Ms. Hall served District 2. She was reelected in 1992. Also pointed as Foley’s city treasurer, Ms Hall was a hard worker throughout her entire life and often held multiple jobs to provide for her family.

During her tenure on the council, the Holk Post Office was built and dedicated.

She will be remembered as a shining example of the city’s best. She was a pioneer, a selfless, hard worker, who was dedicated to her family and her community. Funeral services were held at her beloved

South Side Baptist Church on West Michigan Ave.