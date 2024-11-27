Foley’s Graham Creek Preserve Christmas Trail opens Dec. 7

The Graham Creek Nature Preserve Christmas Trail will be open Dec 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the park’s 23460 Wolf Bay Dr. location in Foley. Enjoy a magical evening filled with holiday music, twinkling lights, and a sprinkle of snow and fobbles. Tickets are $5 per person and available at the door. Kids 2 & under are free. Santa will be available for pictures from 6-8 p.m. nightly, and snow princesses will be available from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee and sweet treats. More info: 251-923-4267 or grahamcreekpreserve.org.